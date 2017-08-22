Charges against state lawmaker to be dropped

Charges against a state lawmaker charged with hurting his stepson will be dropped.

Delegate Rick Morris' trial was set to begin on Tuesday, but prosecutors agreed to drop the charges Monday.

Morris was facing two felony counts of child cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after he was accused of hurting his stepson last year.

