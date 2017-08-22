New Kent County to hold unity march

New Kent County will be holding a unity march on Saturday.

Officials say the effort came last year after a group of residents came together to support law enforcement.

The march is being held to "show support of the community to law enforcement." Members of the court system, the New Kent Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be participating in the march.

The march will start in front of the Historic School at 9 a.m. and end on the front steps of the New Kent Courthouse. There will also be a few speakers and a moment of silence to honor those who died within the last year.

According to New Kent officials, the ceremony is expected to last about an hour.

