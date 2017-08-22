Norfolk City Council: 'There is now consensus' to move Confederate monuments

Norfolk City Council voted to move forward with relocating their Confederate monuments from downtown, according to WAVY. The decision was made unanimously during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said "there is now consensus" to move the Confederate monument.

The city asked Attorney General Mark Herring for guidance on relocating the monument from Main Street to Elmwood Cemetery.

On Aug. 16, WAVY reported more than 100 people protested around the monument, demanding it to be moved or taken down.

The last time Norfolk City Council took up this issue was in 2015, and they voted to keep the statue in place.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12