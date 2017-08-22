Central VA company donates new scooter

A disabled Richmond woman is back on the road again, and that means no more waiting on others to take her around. A Central Virginia company put her in a brand new scooter after her old one stopped working.

Pride Mobility, a leading manufacturer of mobility products, called NBC 12 On Your Side after our first report on Gina Houchen’s situation and made arrangements with one of the best local companies to help.

Gina absolutely loves her new scooter. It hugs the road. It's a smooth ride, and more importantly, Gina has freedom after a year of constantly depending on others. She’s able to ride all through her neighborhood now waving at neighbors as she goes.

She has an upgrade the Go Go Elite Traveler three wheel model, height adjustable seat, and enough battery power to go on a day trip.

“It's just awesome. I can get around like I want to. I can go where I need to go. I can do what I need to do. I don't have to ask anybody. I can just go," said Gina.

Trust Care Rehab and Mobility presented Gina with the life changing scooter. They mostly do complex rehab and power wheelchairs but understand Gina's circumstance.

"The normal everyday person can't just go out and buy a $2,000, a $1,500 scooter to get around. To provide that for her at no charge is fantastic," said Brad Rothwell with Trust Care.

In addition, Trust Care is giving Gina lifetime service for her new scooter.

"That's really why I do this. Just to see how happy she was to be able to get out and go see her grand kids. We had to put her cowboy colors on there. A woman after my own heart I see. It was meant to be," said Rothwell.

Gina has many health issues from congestive heart failure to rheumatoid arthritis, but she won't let her disability make her inactive.

"They were like, 'We can get you a power wheelchair.' I don't want a power wheelchair. I wanted my scooter fixed and you all bought me a new one, and I'm grateful," said Gina.

Gina is passing it on and wants her old scooter to be a bright spot in someone else's life.

"God, Trust Care, Diane Walker, 12 On Your Side and the investigators -- all of them look out for people. So if you have any problems, call 12 On Your Side. They will help," said Gina.

Trust Care works with the Free Foundation, and that means Gina's old scooter will be refurbished and given to a family in need.

