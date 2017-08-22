UVA police obtain warrants on man who participated in Unite the Right rally

The University of Virginia Police Department obtained warrants for a man who participated in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Christopher Cantwell, of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted for two felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene, and other gases; as well as one felony count of malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire.

The warrants stem from the torch-lit rally that happened at the University of Virginia campus on Friday, Aug. 11. Cantwell was one of the subjects of a Vice News documentary on the march at the University of Virginia and the ensuing violence during and after the Unite the Right rally on Saturday, Aug. 12.

This is an active investigation, and police will not provide any more information at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or email them at police@virginia.edu

