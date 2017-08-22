Man's injuries from Richmond drive-by shooting upgraded to non-life-threatening

A man is currently in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Richmond's Southside on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot at the corner of 19th and Hull streets. According to officers, the victim ran to the Rite Aid for help. The store is currently closed for forensic reasons. Hull Street is also closed.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but his injuries have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

