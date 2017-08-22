Could Richmond's Confederate statues be covered?

After Charlottesville City Council voted to cover its Confederate monuments with black fabric, in an effort to mourn protest victim Heather Heyer, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s press secretary says there are no plans he’s aware of, to do the same.

This comes after Mayor Stoney changed his posture, instructing the Monument Avenue Commission to explore the idea of taking down Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

Barry Isenhour, a spokesperson for the Virginia Flaggers, a group that supports Confederate heritage, says he doesn’t think Charlottesville’s move to cover the statues makes sense.

"I don't understand the connection with her death, which is tragic, obviously. I don't understand the connection between (Heyer’s death) and the two statues,” said Isenhour, who carried a sign that said, “Respect, protect and save our Confederate monuments.”

“As I've said before, the Virginia Flaggers believe these monuments are for veterans. We're just saying protect the veterans' monuments,” continued Isenhour.

It's a contrasting opinion to Confederate monument opponents, like former history teacher Gary Rouge, who stopped by Richmond’s Lee Monument to observe the towering statue.

"After the events in Charlottesville, it's a very good idea to at least cover them, if not remove them," said Rouge. "It's basically if you went back in history and just tried to create your own version to make yourself look much better than you actually were."

Gov. Terry McAuliffe intends to introduce legislation to change state law to make the removal of the statues possible, no questions asked. This would require a vote by the General Assembly. McAuliffe is also looking to change protest permit laws to allow the banning of weapons during a rally.



Charlottesville city leaders pushing to remove the confederate statues argue the state law protecting war monuments only applies to statues created after that law was enacted in the 1990s. Charlottesville attorneys also say statues of well-known Confederate figures don't classify as monuments commemorating the Civil War.

As the Charlottesville statue debate makes its way through the courts, other jurisdictions across the state, including Richmond, wait for an outcome to potentially base their decisions on.

