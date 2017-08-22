Accident on I-95 N in Richmond causes 6-mile backup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

An accident on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing a several-mile backup.

The six-mile backup extends from Chamberlayne Avenue, near Interstate 64, to the Maggie Walker Governor's School area. The crash happened on the shoulder. No travel lanes are blocked.

