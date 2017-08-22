Chesterfield native suspended from N.C. State football team due to sex assault allegations

A former Chesterfield football player was suspended from the North Carolina State University football team for violating the university's code of conduct during an on-campus party last month. Three sexual assault allegations stemmed from the party, according to WRAL.

Isiah Moore, who graduated from L.C. Bird High School, was one of the five freshmen who participated in a gathering in an on-campus apartment on July 21. The players were on campus for summer classes.

The alleged sexual assaults were reported to campus police on Sunday, July 23. According to WRAL, university police turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney's Office. Police conducted the investigation and said the athletic department was cooperating with authorities.

Coach Dave Doeren dismissed two players from his team and three others from play. Moore, Erin Collins, and Xavier Lyas were suspended, while Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed.

Coach Doeren released the following statement:

We have a locker room full of young men committed to representing our University with integrity and respect, and have created a strong culture for NC State Football through our leadership program. We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly. Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.

Athletic Director Debbie Yow said there could be further disciplinary action.

The culture we have established and continue to reinforce to our student athletes, staff and coaches is one that expects integrity and accountability in all we do. When that culture is threatened through violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct or Team Rules, disciplinary actions must be imposed. Participation in intercollegiate athletics is a privilege, not a right. The football players who violated the Student Athlete Code of Conduct and Football Team Rules have been disciplined by Coach Doeren, with my full support. Coach Doeren continues to responsibly manage difficult circumstances in an appropriate and forthcoming manner, which is greatly appreciated. Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered. Should any student-athlete be charged with sexual misconduct by legal authorities, he will immediately be suspended from the team. That said, it is extremely important to respect due process for the student-athletes. To be clear, the actions taken by Athletics are separate from any that might be imposed by the University or legal authorities. We fully support those processes.

Police told WRAL there could be criminal charges brought against the players. Also, the University will complete a Title IX investigation to see if the players violated the code of conduct.

