Science Museum set to host annual PrepareAthon

The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting its annual PrepareAthon, a free event to learn more about what to do when disaster strikes, on Saturday.

Attendees will learn life-saving information on how to protect their families during an emergency, as well as the impacts of climate change on humans, the environment, and the Chesapeake Bay.

Attendees will get a free Preparedness Kit, which is valued at $45, and will also get an opportunity to meet with area safety experts to discuss preparedness.

You'll also have a chance to meet NBC12's Andrew Freiden, who will present "Everything You Wanted to Know About Forecasting Central Virginia Weather But Were Afraid to Ask."

PrepareAthon is from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Science Museum of Virginia on Broad Street. CLICK HERE for more information, and check out the full program below:

