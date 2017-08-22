Science Museum hosts festival where attendees can learn life-saving information

An accident on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing a several-mile backup.More >>
The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting PrepareAthon, "a free festival that teaches the community how to be more resilient when disaster strikes."
A victim is currently in the hospital after a drive by shooting in Richmond's Southside on Tuesday afternoon.
After Charlottesville City Council voted to cover its Confederate monuments with black fabric, in an effort to mourn protest victim Heather Heyer, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's press secretary says there are no plans he's aware of, to do the same.
The Richmond branch of the NAACP voted recently for removal of all Confederate statues from public spaces.
