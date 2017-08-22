Science Museum hosts festival where attendees can learn life-saving information

The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting PrepareAthon, "a free festival that teaches the community how to be more resilient when disaster strikes."

You can learn life-saving information on how to protect your family during an emergency, as well as the impacts of climate change on humans, the environment, and the Chesapeake Bay.

Click here to register for a workshop. Attendees will also get a free Preparedness Kit, which is valued at $45, and will also get an opportunity to meet with area safety experts to discuss preparedness.

PrepareAthon will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia.

