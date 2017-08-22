Richmond branch of NAACP calls for removal of Confederate statues

The Richmond branch of the NAACP voted recently for removal of all Confederate statues from public spaces.

"If there remains a desire to keep the statutes, that they be placed in museums or in private locations," the group said in a press release.

Their vote comes less than a week after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called on the Monument Avenue Commission to consider removing Confederate statues in the city.

"The recent events in Charlottesville prove that racial tensions and the scars of slavery still remain prevalent and painful in our society," said James Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP chapter. "It is time that we journey away from divisive displays of bigotry and hatred and embrace actions designed to uplift, enlighten and unite the city as we work together to build a more progressive and inclusive community."

