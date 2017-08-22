Spirit Walk to close roads near VCU's Siegel Center

Roads near VCU's Siegel Center will be closed for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon for the school's New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk.

Starting at around 5:20 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes of West Broad Street at the north intersection of Harrison Street will be closed.

The walk's route will continue south on Harrison Street, crossing Grace and Franklin streets, and then head east onto the 500 block of Park Avenue. The route will continue south on Linden Street and end at the intersection of Floyd Avenue and Linden Street.

Police will also close Harrison Street between Broad Street and Grove Avenue. Police will block intersections along Harrison Street and will reopen streets for vehicular travel as soon as participants pass through.

Floyd Avenue will be closed between Harrison and Cherry streets for a student block party until 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, such as Leigh Street, Cary Street, I-95 or the Downtown Expressway.

