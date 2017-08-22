Spirit Walk closes roads near VCU's Siegel Center

Roads near VCU's Siegel Center were closed for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon for the school's New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk.More >>
Richmond police are investigating the report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in the city's East End.More >>
Charges against a state lawmaker charged with hurting his stepson will be dropped.More >>
The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting PrepareAthon, "a free festival that teaches the community how to be more resilient when disaster strikes."More >>
A victim is currently in the hospital after a drive by shooting in Richmond's Southside on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
