Spirit Walk closes roads near VCU's Siegel Center

Roads near VCU's Siegel Center were closed for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon for the school's New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk.

At around 5:20 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes of West Broad Street at the north intersection of Harrison Street were closed.

The walk's route continued south on Harrison Street, crossing Grace and Franklin streets, and then headed east onto the 500 block of Park Avenue. The route continued south on Linden Street and end at the intersection of Floyd Avenue and Linden Street.

Police also closed Harrison Street between Broad Street and Grove Avenue. Police blocked intersections along Harrison Street and reopened streets for vehicular travel as soon as participants passed through.

Floyd Avenue was closed between Harrison and Cherry streets for a student block party. Floyd Avenue reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes, such as Leigh Street, Cary Street, I-95 or the Downtown Expressway.

