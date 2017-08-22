Possible blood stain found at church break-in site in Amelia

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.More >>
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.More >>
The Amelia Sheriff's Office says stain drops believed to be blood were found after two churches were broken into on Monday.More >>
The Amelia Sheriff's Office says stain drops believed to be blood were found after two churches were broken into on Monday.More >>
Prince George Fire and EMS is mourning the loss of firefighter Henry Walker, who joined the department in 2013.More >>
Prince George Fire and EMS is mourning the loss of firefighter Henry Walker, who joined the department in 2013.More >>
Charlottesville's City Council unanimously voted early Tuesday to cover the statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.More >>
Charlottesville's City Council unanimously voted early Tuesday to cover the statue of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.More >>
Charges against self-described "white activist" Jason Kessler were set aside on Monday.More >>
Charges against self-described "white activist" Jason Kessler were set aside on Monday.More >>