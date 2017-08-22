Possible blood stain found at church break-in site in Amelia

The Amelia Sheriff's Office says stain drops believed to be blood were found after two churches were broken into on Monday.

Around 10 a.m., two separate breaking-and-entering incidents at churches in the Promised Lane area were reported to the sheriff's office.

The churches -- Promised Land Baptist and Destiny Worship Center -- are about a quarter mile apart from each other.

In both cases, the suspects are believed to have entered through broken windows. At one of the churches, stain drops were found at the presumed entry site.

At Promised Land Baptist, a TV and camera were taken. The church safe was dragged into the parking lot, but was left there, unopened.

At Destiny Worship Center, about $350 in cash was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12