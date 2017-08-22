Prince George mourns death of firefighter

Prince George Fire and EMS is mourning the loss of firefighter Henry Walker.

Walker joined the department in 2013 and completed the 2015 basic fire academy at the age of 66.

"Firefighter Walker had an extraordinary work ethic and was an inspiration to many," the department said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements have been yet been finalized.

