Log truck overturns on Chamberlayne Road in Hanover

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office) (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

A tractor-trailer crash closed all southbound lanes of Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) near Shady Grove Road on Tuesday morning, according to VDOT. 

The Hanover Sheriff's office says the truck was transporting logs while traveling north when the truck collided with a vehicle near the intersection of Shady Grove Road. 

The tractor-trailer then crossed the median into the southbound lane, overturned and spilled its entire load. 

As of 8:10 a.m., the southbound lanes remained closed. .

