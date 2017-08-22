Back-to-school savings: Reuse items, look around for sales

With school starting soon for most students, here's how to get what you need without breaking the bank.

Start with checking out your children's rooms. You may find plenty of pencils, pens, calculators and more that will work just fine this year.

The same goes for clothes. It will be hot for another month or two, so if they want something new hit a clearance sale on summer clothes.

If you're shopping for a laptop, only buy what you need. There's no need to spend $1,000 on a laptop for a child when a $300 one will work just fine.

Find out what your child will be using that laptop for and head to a site like C-NET to do some research. Deal sites like "Dealnews" will show you the best sale prices.

When it comes to basic items such as pens and pencils, check prices at stores like Staples or Office Depot.

They often sell the basics at a lower price to get you in the store. For backpacks and other supplies, download store apps to spot special discounts.

