Petersburg firefighter nearly crushed in blaze: 'No time to even think'

A Petersburg firefighter was almost crushed on the job on Monday morning after part of a home collapsed while he battled flames.

"There was so much fire you couldn't see where the door was,” said Cody Edlin, one of two firefighters injured.

In no time, the front porch of the home on South Dunlop Street collapsed, falling on the firefighters.

"We just heard a loud pack. I just looked up and saw everything fall on top of me," Edlin said.

The firefighter was literally trapped under rubble. He says it all happened so quickly he can barely remember that moment of impact.

"It was no time to even think,” Edlin said.



This all happened at 4 a.m.

"We had to rescue one of our own so the entire had to change from defensive to rescue. …When the roof collapsed, within one minute the guys had gone in and actually pulled them to safety and within one minute they were being treated by an ambulance,” said Interim Battalion Chief Danny Partin.

Edlin had to be rushed to the hospital.

"I have a few abrasions, bruises, maybe a sprain,” he said.

But he survived to tell the story of how first responders put their lives on the line.

"All of this was on fire at the time it fell so if they would've left them there for any amount of time, they would’ve been burned,” Partin said.

They run into harm’s way to knock out tragedy when it hits your front door.

"This is what we do. This is what were here for,” Edlin said.

Both of the firefighters who were injured are doing fine and are back on the job.

Nearby residents say the home was vacant. Arson investigators were on the scene Monday, but an official cause for the fire has not been

determined.

