Senator Kaine responds to President Trump's speech on Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine responded to President Trump's speech regarding his strategic plans in Afghanistan.

"The President broadly outlined a vision tonight, similar to past efforts, and we’ll now need to hear specific details from our diplomatic and military leadership to ensure any strategy is comprehensive and will help achieve the aim of ensuring Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground – as it once was – for terrorists that seek to harm us and our allies."

Kaine also said, “Congress should now have a long-overdue debate and vote on our ongoing military action against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban, including in Afghanistan."

On Monday, President Trump addressed the nation with his plans for the War in Afghanistan.

During his prime-time address from Arlington, he promised to give Americans a winning strategy but did not give a timeline for withdrawing from the region.

