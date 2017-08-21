3 people arrested at Charlottesville City Council meeting

Protests erupted at Monday night's city council meeting in Charlottesville, as city council held the first meeting since the deadly "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12.

Angry protesters held up a sign and chanted "blood is on your hands" at council members and Mayor Mike Signer, who they also demanded to resign, according to WVIR.

Three people were detained by police, and at one point, the vice mayor stepped in to try to calm the crowd.

Protesters say they are angry the city did not stop the "Unite the Right" rally from happening and also say they want to see the Lee Monument removed from Emancipation Park.

One person was killed, and several people were injured in the Aug. 12 rally.

