Charges against Jason Kessler set aside

Charges against self-described "white activist" Jason Kessler were set aside on Monday.

Kessler was in court on Monday on disorderly conduct charges stemming from a rally back on May 14 at Emancipation Park. He was accused of not listening to officers who told him to leave the park.

On Monday, his charge was Nolle prossed, meaning prosecutors will no longer move forward.

Kessler also organized the Unite the Right rally that was back on Aug. 12.

Kessler did not comment on Monday's hearing.

