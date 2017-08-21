Men break into cars at Chesterfield parks

Chesterfield police need the public's help finding the person who broke into cars Pocahontas State Park and Rockwood Park and stole credit cards.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the two suspects they say used the stolen credit cards.

According to police, a man reported someone broke into his car and stole his credit cards back on June 22 at Pocahontas State Park. The same thing happened later that same day, at Rockwood Park.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

