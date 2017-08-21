Two homes hit by vehicle in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police say two houses were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.More >>
"Pennies for the Bell" is underway at all Chesterfield County Public Libraries, where you can donate loose change to help preserve the 1749 bell that once hung at the courthouse.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the person killed on Route 288 on Tuesday.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help to find a child who went missing from Chesterfield but may be in the Henrico or Richmond area.More >>
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway on Wednesday night.More >>
