Two homes hit by vehicle in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police say two houses were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8500 block of Ben Nevis Drive and the 2500 block of Wyndham Drive.

Police say a suspect vehicle has been found, but there is no word yet if they have a suspect in custody.

No one inside the homes were hurt.

Anyone with any information on this should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12