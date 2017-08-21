Walmart launches new tool for back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school spending is expected to hit its second-highest level on record according to the National Retail Federation. The organization found that spending for school and college combined will reach $83.6 billion.

Walmart has launched a new tool that helps kids and parents shop for classroom and dorm room essentials.

Click here to utilize the new tool.

When you enter your zip code, find the school your children attend, and it will pop up a list of supplies for their specific grade.

It's a convenience for back-to-school shoppers who are starting earlier this year and spending more.

Ana Smith with the National Retail Federation says joining the pens, notebooks, and folders on the back-to-school shopping lists this year are electronics.

"We're learning that a lot more schools are getting very tech-friendly and therefore, asking parents to purchase for their kids' tablets or laptops," said Smith.

Overall, back-to-school spending is projected to be at least 10 percent higher than last year.

