12 On Your Side Alert: Free grant scam warning

Free money from the federal government sounds too good to be true. The national phone scam is making rounds.

The Federal Trade Commission says people across the U.S. are getting calls from people who claim to work for the Federal Grants Administration.

In one version of this, the caller claims the consumer is eligible for a free grant, between $8,000 and $11,000 as a thank you for being a good citizen and paying taxes on time.

In another version, the grant money is for college, but there is a catch. In order to get the grant money, you need to pay a $250 processing fee, and the caller asks that you do that by using a prepaid debit card, iTunes gift card, wire transfer, or sharing your bank account information.

There is no Federal Grants Administration and no cash rewards for good citizenship.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12