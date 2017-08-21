12 On Your Side Alert: Free grant scam warning

Free money from the federal government sounds too good to be true. The national phone scam is making rounds.More >>
Free money from the federal government sounds too good to be true. The national phone scam is making rounds.More >>
There's a good chance your air conditioning has been hard at work the last week or so, and the experts say scammers are already hoping that means you're stressing those energy bills.More >>
There's a good chance your air conditioning has been hard at work the last week or so, and the experts say scammers are already hoping that means you're stressing those energy bills.More >>
If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or power tool that runs on a lithium-ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.More >>
If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or power tool that runs on a lithium-ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.More >>
A Glen Allen woman says she received a suspicious call from a person claiming to be from The Science Museum of Virginia.More >>
A Glen Allen woman says she received a suspicious call from a person claiming to be from The Science Museum of Virginia.More >>
If you're looking for a job right now, be aware of a scam on a popular job search website.More >>
If you're looking for a job right now, be aware of a scam on a popular job search website.More >>