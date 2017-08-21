Faith leaders call for unity at event at Maggie Walker statue

Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia came together on Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.More >>
Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia came together on Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.More >>
NBC12 had a live view of the eclipse from the rooftop on Monday afternoon.More >>
NBC12 had a live view of the eclipse from the rooftop on Monday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia will come together Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.More >>
Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia will come together Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.More >>
As of Friday, anyone taking to Richmond's Lee Monument in protest could be subject to arrest.More >>
As of Friday, anyone taking to Richmond's Lee Monument in protest could be subject to arrest.More >>
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.More >>
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.More >>