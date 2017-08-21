Faith leaders call for unity at event at Maggie Walker statue

Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia came together on Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.

"These events underscore the broken state of our commonwealth, our country, and our world," the faith leaders said in an online statement.

The two-page statement was drafted and completed by a group of pastors in Richmond, it went live online Friday and within 72 hours, 600 pastors signed the statement. It was read aloud Monday morning, as dozens of people surrounded the Maggie L. Walker statue. The statement denounces white supremacy, and antisemitism, expressing a commitment to make churches more welcoming for all people.

"We resolve to preach, teach, and advocate against the sins of racism. We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our city," the group said. "We resolve to listen to those who have been wounded and dehumanized by racism."

For Chaplain Craig Eastman, being among those who signed the statement and taking a clear stance against white supremacy is important and something he believes needs to be done in congregations.

"This is not a partisan issue, this is a biblical work, and its important for all of us, interfaith, different ethnicities, to come together and say we've had enough," explained Eastman.

He was a part the large number clergy members who stood in solidarity during the chaos and tragedy at the Unite Rally in Charlottesville, and says many are still healing from witnessing horrifying moments and hatred. Eastman said before things got out of control at the rally, there were moments of peace, and hope because it is clear many people are willing to continue to fight against hate.

"We want this city to be known as the capital of reconciliation," said Minister David Bailey.

Minister Bailey along with Pastor Corey Widmer say the church has long played a role in discrimination and racial divison, the reason, the statement and commitment to unity must continue to reach throughout the city.

