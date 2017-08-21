Man involved in Petersburg traffic pursuit faces several drug-related charges

A man involved in a traffic pursuit is facing several drug-related charges after Petersburg police found him in possession of marijuana.

Police attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Buckner Street and South Boulevard around 12:13 p.m. on Monday after the driver ran a stop sign.

Officers say the driver, identified as Trini Montrel McDaniel Jr., led police on a short pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Glenroy and Oakland streets.

McDaniel was taken into custody. When officers searched his vehicle, they found six pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

McDaniel has been charged with two felonies, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and eluding police, as well as multiple driving infractions.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

