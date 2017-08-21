Man involved in Petersburg traffic pursuit faces several drug-related charges

A man involved in a traffic pursuit is facing several drug-related charges after Petersburg police found him in possession of marijuana.More >>
Two firefighters received minor injuries Monday morning after an abandoned house went up in flames on Dunlap Street in Petersburg.More >>
It's been more than eight months since a Petersburg man was gunned down outside of a Hopewell bar, and investigators haven't made any arrests in the case.More >>
One person was arrested after Petersburg police executed a search warrant at a home and found a marijuana grow house operation inside.More >>
The man charged with capital murder after two people were killed in a crime spree in Petersburg will have to wait for a trial date.More >>
