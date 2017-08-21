Soccer program proves successful for refugees

A soccer program that began in April has proved to be successful for the refugee children who have joined to play but is in need of donations to continue.

The program is called R.E.A.L and stands for Refugee, Exercise, Academics and Leadership and services 33 refugee children living in the Richmond region.

Greg English, a recreation minister at Cool Spring Church, first thought of the idea earlier this year after helping a friend in Washington D.C. with a similar project.

“On the way back from D.C. to Ashland, I was like, 'I want to be more than a consultant,' ” English said. “I want to be a part of the impact.”

English had experience working in recreation sports when he lived overseas too. English approached Kate Ayers, the Executive Director for Reestablish Richmond, a non-profit that helps refugees in the Richmond region. With volunteers, their own money and donations, they began a soccer camp pilot program for a week in April.

“You could just see the transition of the kids from the first day to the last,” English said.

“We heard stories of kids who were literally crouched under the table during the school day because they were too scared and there was too much anxiety and stress to learn,” Ayers said. “The day after soccer coming into their table and ready to learn.”

Due to the program's success, Reestablish Richmond, Cool Spring Church and the International Rescue Committee continued it throughout the summer.

The children, who are from Rwanda, Afghanistan. and even the Democratic Republic of Congo. play soccer at Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School

in Henrico and even had 20 minutes of reading time too.

“We know recreation sports crosses every cultural boundary,” English said.

However, Ayers and English want to continue the program and are running into financial problems.

They need money for equipment, supplies, uniforms, stipends for volunteers and other resources.

They also want to help the children with resources as they head back to school. This soccer program is about more than just sports, it’s about teaching the children how to assimilate culturally and emotionally while providing a network and support.

“Our hope is also bringing in other children, not just children who are refugee kids to expand the program, so that idea of reconciliation and bringing together kids who normally wouldn’t be talking with one another, to start talking,” said Ayers.

