Outdoor activities canceled at Richmond schools due to the eclipse

All outdoor activities between noon and 5 p.m. Monday have been canceled at Richmond Public Schools due to the eclipse.

"We recognize that the opportunity to view an eclipse is rare, however the safety of our students remains a top priority," the school system said. "Please be mindful of the potential to damage the eye if the sun is looked upon during the solar eclipse without proper equipment."

