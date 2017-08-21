WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse from NBC12's roof

NBC12 will have continuous coverage of the eclipse throughout Monday afternoon, including a live view of the eclipse from our rooftop.

A livestream will begin around 1:15 p.m. and continue until the eclipse moves out of the area a few hours later.

Our camera will be equipped with a special filter so you can see what the eclipse looks like in Central Virginia.

Mobile users, CLICK HERE to watch live starting around 1:15 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Click here to stream NBC12's special coverage at 1 p.m.

'Like' NBC12's Facebook page for live coverage

Watch live in the NBC12 app. Click here to download.

FULL COVERAGE: nbc12.com/eclipse2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12