Back-to-school savings: Walmart tool helps you find essentials

As summer comes to an end, it's time to finish shopping for back-to-school items.

The average family spends more than $687 on clothing, shoes, computers, calculators and other school supplies.

This year, back-to-school spending is expected to hit its second-highest level on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

It finds that total spending for school and college combined will reach $83.6 billion.

A new tool from Walmart helps parents and kids shop for classroom and dorm room essentials.

At walmart.com/classroomsupplies, you enter your ZIP code, find the school your children attend and a list of supplies will pop up.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12