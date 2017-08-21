Faith leaders to call for unity at event at Maggie Walker statue

Dozens of faith leaders in Central Virginia will come together Monday in a call for unity following the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.

"These events underscore the broken state of our commonwealth, our country, and our world," the faith leaders said in an online statement.

The event gets underway at the Maggie Walker statue at 10 a.m.

"We resolve to preach, teach, and advocate against the sins of racism. We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our city," the group said. "We resolve to listen to those who have been wounded and dehumanized by racism."

The Maggie Walker statue is at the corner of Broad and Adams.

