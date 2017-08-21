2 firefighters injured battling blaze in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 firefighters injured battling blaze in Petersburg

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
No one was inside the house when the fire broke out. (Source: NBC12)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Two firefighters received minor injuries Monday morning after an abandoned house went up in flames on South Dunlop Street in Petersburg. 

A police officer saw the fire as he drove by around 4 a.m. and reported the fully involved house fire. There was heavy fire in front of the home. 

One of the firefighters was injured when the front porch of the roof collapsed. Another firefighter was injured while on the scene. Both are expected to be OK. 

No other injuries were reported.  

