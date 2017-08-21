The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball jackpot are 07-26-16-23-06 Powerball 4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.

The jackpot is now the second-highest jackpot ever for the game, which was $1.6 billion in January 2016. The jackpot increased by another $50 million on Tuesday due to high ticket sales.

The odds of winning the top prize in Powerball are 1 in about 292.2 million.

No one has matched all the numbers in the drawing since June 14.

Since the jackpot began growing in mid-June, Powerball sales in Virginia have generated an estimated $16.8 million, which goes to K-12 education.

On Saturday, the Virginia Lottery says nearly 120,000 Powerball tickets in the Commonwealth won prizes, including four tickets that each won $50,000. Those tickets were bought in Norfolk, Ashland, Arlington and Glen Allen.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Powerball tickets in Virginia were selling at a rate of about 5,000 tickets per minute, according to Virginia Lottery.

The biggest Powerball jackpot win in Virginia was on Feb. 6, 2013 when a Fredericksburg couple won $217 million.

Since Powerball became available in Virginia in January of 2010, the Virginia Lottery says stores across the state have earned a total of $42 million in commissions, incentives, and bonuses for selling Powerball tickets.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

For more information on Powerball, visit valottery.com.

