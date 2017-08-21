Powerball jackpot hits $650 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $650 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.

The jackpot is now the second-highest jackpot ever for the game, which was $1.6 billion in January 2016, and is the third highest jackpot in any lottery history. Mega Millions currently holds the second pot for a $656 million drawing in March 2012.

The odds of winning the top prize in Powerball are 1 in about 292.2 million.

No one has matched all the numbers in the drawing since June 14.

For more information on Powerball, visit valottery.com.

