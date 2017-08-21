Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.More >>
Roads near VCU's Siegel Center will be closed for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon for the school's New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk.More >>
A notice in the mail alerted some Henrico neighbors to traffic changes coming to Quioccasin Road.More >>
The Amelia Sheriff's Office says stain drops believed to be blood were found after two churches were broken into on Monday.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Authorities blocked off a street and are investigating the cause of a sinkhole collapse that led to a man driving into the hole.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
