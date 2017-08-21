WATCH LIVE: Total eclipse across the U.S.

The much-anticipated solar eclipse will darken parts of the U.S. on Monday afternoon from a path stretching from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina.

A partial eclipse of the sun will begin around noon Eastern Time in the far northwest corner of the U.S. That part of the country will experience a total eclipse at 1:18 p.m. Eastern Time.

The eclipse will then move southeast, with Charleston, South Carolina, experiencing the total eclipse at 2:47 p.m.

In Central Virginia, about 85-90 percent of the sun will be hidden by the moon. It will get a little darker around 2:45 p.m., but the area will not be in total darkness.

NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says the effect will be like clouds moving in front of the sun.

