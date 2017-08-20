Make your own solar eclipse at Sweet Frog

On Monday, Aug. 21, Sweet Frog is teaming up with teachers to host Solar Eclipse viewing parties. Guests can stop by to "create their own eclipse by slowly topping yellow cake batter frozen yogurt with chocolate syrup."

Customers are encouraged to bring their own solar glasses, however, teachers and store managers will be available to help customers view the eclipse with homemade pinhole cameras, which are made with card stock, aluminum foil, tape, and a paper clip.

Teachers will also be giving a quick lesson on "The Great American Total Solar Eclipse" by using coloring sheets and an eclipse workbook. This will be the first eclipse seen in the U.S. since 1979.

“These solar eclipse viewing parties are an extension of the Leap Forward educational programs we offer nationwide,” Sweet Frog’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Smith said in an email. “We partner with local schools – offering up gift cards and hosting field trips to make learning fun and rewarding. We believe these solar eclipse viewing parties will show kids the value and excitement of getting outdoors and learning more about their world.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12