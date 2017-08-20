Motorcyclist killed in New Kent County crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Motorcyclist killed in New Kent County crash

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) -

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a van Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators said the crash happened at 11:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of New Kent Highway.

Few other details are being provided at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

