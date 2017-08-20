Motorcyclist killed in New Kent County crash

The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
Richmond Police is working two homicide investigations that happened just miles apart and within 20 minutes of each other. The first deadly shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Carmine Court. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. While officers were on the scene of the Carmine Court shooting, they were called to another scene in the 1400 block of Coalter Street. Once there, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds in a sta...More >>
Richmond Police is working two homicide investigations that happened just miles apart and within 20 minutes of each other. The first deadly shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Carmine Court. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. While officers were on the scene of the Carmine Court shooting, they were called to another scene in the 1400 block of Coalter Street. Once there, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds in a sta...More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>