VCU alerts campus to robbery on West Grace Street

Virginia Commonwealth University issued an alert about a robbery at the heart of its Monroe Park campus.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Richmond Police got a report of a robbery in an alley off the 800 block of West Grace Street, which is near several of the student dorms.

According to police, the victim was approached by two suspects --- one of them stated, "Give me all your money or I will shoot you."

The victim was forced to hand over his wallet, and the suspects rode off on bicycles, last seen heading towards Shafer Street and then north towards Broad Street.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect, but the other remains at large. That suspect was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, hat, and khaki shorts or pants.

Richmond Police is leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

