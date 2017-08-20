Multiple vehicles shot following pool party in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield Police are trying to figure out what led to gunfire in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded just before 11:00 p.m. to the 2200 block of Early Settlers Road and discovered multiple cars with bullet holes. According to investigators, a pool party had been going on at the time and there was a larger number of people in the neighborhood than normal.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, give Crime Solvers a call at (804) 748-0660. All tips to the Crime Solvers hotline are anonymous.

