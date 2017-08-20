Richmond Police identify victims in separate Saturday homicide cases

The Richmond Police Department is working two homicides that happened just miles apart and within 15 minutes of each other.

The first deadly shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Carmine Street. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Justin Townsend, was rushed to the hospital by the Richmond Ambulance Authority, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were on the scene of the Carmine Court shooting, they were called at 11:15 p.m. to another scene in the 1400 block of Coalter Street. Once there, officers discovered 40-year-old Broderick Jones in a stairwell. Jones was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives do not believe the two homicides are related. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Richmond Police urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline are anonymous.

