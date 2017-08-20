Driver killed in Powhatan single-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating after a driver died in an early-morning crash in Powhatan County.

The crash happened at 12:39 a.m. in the 2300 block of Anderson Highway. According to Virginia State Police, a single vehicle overturned.

Investigators told NBC12 the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.

