Online petition demands UVA officials to revoke diplomas for Kessler, Spencer

Jason Kessler was chased away from a press conference on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

An online petition is demanding University of Virginia officials revoke the diplomas of alt-right leaders Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer.

Kessler organized last weekend's deadly "Unite the Right" rally, which Spencer was slated to speak at. Both men are also University of Virginia graduates.

So far, more than 7,300 people have signed the petition.

There is currently no comment from the University of Virginia, although university policy says the school "reserves the right to revoke diplomas when the student has not satisfied the rules and regulations of the university."

