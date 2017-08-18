Richmond reacts to governor's ban of protests at Lee Monument

As of Friday, anyone taking to Richmond's Lee Monument in protest could be subject to arrest.More >>
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.
Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th Bishop of Richmond, died Thursday night at the age of 75.
Longtime radio host Jimmy Barrett is leaving WRVA to host a radio show in Houston.
Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order "temporarily halting the issuance of permits and prohibiting demonstrations at the Lee Monument until new emergency regulations have been approved and implemented by the Virginia Department of General Services."
