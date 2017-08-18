Over 8,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

There are over 9,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.

Here is a list of the power outages:

Caroline - 894

Charles City - 410

Chesterfield - 2,857

Goochland - 133

Hanover - 376

Henrico - 1,270

New Kent - 2,485

Powhatan - 275

Richmond - 688

