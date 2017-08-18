Over 8,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Over 8,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Dominion Energy Source: Dominion Energy
(WWBT) -

There are over 9,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.

At one point, over 13,000

Here is a list of the power outages:

  • Caroline - 894
  • Charles City - 410
  • Chesterfield - 2,857
  • Goochland - 133
  • Hanover - 376
  • Henrico - 1,270
  • New Kent - 2,485
  • Powhatan - 275
  • Richmond - 688

Click here for more information and to report a power outage.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly