Over 11,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

There are over 11,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.

Here is a list of the power outages:

Caroline - 894

Charles City - 409

Chesterfield - 3,883

Goochland - 134

Hanover - 491

Henrico - 2,077

New Kent - 3,732

Powhatan - 275

Richmond - 665

