Over 11,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Central VA

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: Dominion Energy
(WWBT) -

There are over 11,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.

Here is a list of the power outages:

  • Caroline - 894
  • Charles City - 409
  • Chesterfield - 3,883
  • Goochland - 134
  • Hanover - 491
  • Henrico - 2,077
  • New Kent - 3,732
  • Powhatan - 275
  • Richmond - 665

Click here for more information and to report a power outage.

