James Alex Fields Jr. charged with 5 additional felony charges in relation to Charlottesville car attack

Charlottesville police say they have charged James Alex Fields, Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the crash on Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.More >>
State Police say two people were hurt after a plane crashed in New Kent Friday morning.More >>
Several places in Central Virginia are holding special events to watch the eclipse on Monday.More >>
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Prince Edward County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A University of Virginia student, who was captured on video being slammed down to the ground by ABC agents back in 2015, wrote an open letter to his alma mater.More >>
