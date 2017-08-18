James Alex Fields Jr. charged with 5 additional felony charges in relation to Charlottesville car attack

Charlottesville police say they have charged James Alex Fields Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the crash on Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.

Fields is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Charlottesville police say the victims in the crash "suffered serious injuries, and in some cases, permanent physical disabilities."

On Aug. 13, Fields was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Heather Heyer.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming, according to a press release sent to WVIR.

