Longtime radio host Jimmy Barrett to leave WRVA

Longtime radio host Jimmy Barrett is leaving WRVA to host a radio show in Houston.

Barrett had been the morning host on 1140 WRVA for 16 years.

He will be joining "Houston's Morning News" on KTRH starting Sept. 11, according to AllAccess.com. This comes after one of their hosts died back in July.

There is no word yet on when Barrett will hang up the mic at WRVA and who will be his replacement.

